MedDay – June 18, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study shows that an antibody in breast milk helps preterm babies fight a deadly intestinal disease. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh say the antibodies bind to bacteria in the gut protecting the infant from developing a disease called necrotizing enterocolitis.

Patients who receive opioids for the first time while hospitalized have double the risk of continued use. That’s according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers suggest hospitals develop protocols that don’t involve opioids, but if patients need opioids, they should receive a lower dosage for the least amount of days possible.

And, a new study that looks at data on 42,000 people finds a link between sexting by adolescents with sexual activity, drug use, anxiety, and depression. Canadian researchers say some of the associations were stronger in younger participants compared to older adolescents.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Marc Liverman, CBS News – New York