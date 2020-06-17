MedDay – June 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — A new study identifies pediatric symptoms of COVID-19. Nancy Chen has that story and more in a look at the day’s health stories.

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 may present different symptoms than adults. A study of pediatric patients in China found fever and cough were the most common initial characteristics, but that in contrast to adults, children also showed a higher proportion of vomiting and G-I symptoms.

A new study finds that until a vaccine becomes available, self-isolation and contact tracing are critical to controlling the pandemic. Researchers tracked the social interactions of thousands of people in the U.K. They say limiting gatherings and working remotely will help control infections and the number of contacts that need to be traced.

And children with developmental disabilities may be more likely to suffer from asthma. Researchers at the University of Texas studied more than 70,000 families. Cases of asthma were significantly higher among children with disorders including hearing or vision impairments, hyperactivity, and cognitive disabilities.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancey Chen, CBS News, New York