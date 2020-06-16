MedDay – June 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Another factor that could make it harder to quit smoking and why hundreds of millions of people are at risk for serious coronavirus. Nancy Chen has the day’s top health stories.

One in five people worldwide has an underlying health condition that could increase their risk of severe COVID-19. That’s according to research in The Lancet Global Health,” looking at data from 188 countries. Underlying conditions include cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease.

Teens with overbearing parents could have struggled when they become adults. A new study in the journal child development finds a link between teens with overbearing and overcontrolling parents and difficulties in relationships and education as adults.

And new research shows kicking the habit can be even harder for some people. UK researchers find being lonely increases the likelihood of starting smoking, the number of cigarettes smoked daily and decreases the likelihood of being able to quit.

