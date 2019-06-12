MedDay – June 12, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study shows obese women are more likely to have obese children if they are overweight *before* conception. British researchers suggest pre-pregnancy intervention planning to support women with weight issues.

Children whose parents are perceived to have lenient attitudes about alcohol use are more likely to start drinking at an early age and get drunk more frequently than their peers. That’s also according to British researchers who say parents should clearly communicate the message they want to send to their children about alcohol consumption.

And, patients with a common heart defect known as aortic stenosis who undergo catheter valve replacement surgery have the same survival and complication rates as patients without the defect. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center say the study shows patients with the defect can be treated with the minimally invasive procedure and avoid open heart surgery.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York