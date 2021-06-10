MedDay – June 10, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — An unconventional treatment for depression is showing promise and the concerning results of a new study on diabetes in America. Elise Preston has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

The number of Americans with diabetes, who have their blood sugar under control, is declining. A Johns Hopkins study shows the proportion of diabetics with glycemic control dropped about seven percentage points during an 11-year period. More than 34 million Americans have diabetes.

For people whose depression doesn’t respond to traditional treatment, laughing gas may be the answer. A study from Washington University and the University of Chicago finds a single, one-hour mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide significantly improves symptoms. Researchers add the benefits can last for weeks.

And obesity patients who discuss weight loss surgery with their doctors are 10 times more likely to undergo the operation and lose more weight than those who don’t. But researchers from Brigham and women’s hospital say fewer than 10% of eligible patients have that conversation with their health care provider.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.