MedDay – June 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Ending quarantine for everyone at the same time is high-risk according to mathematical modeling released in the Journal Frontiers. U-K researchers believe the best strategy is to release half of the population two to four weeks from the end of the initial peak, then wait three to four months to allow a second possible peak to pass before releasing everyone else.

They suggest the first group should be mostly young people who are less susceptible to the virus.

A new study from Stockholm University finds that different women’s eggs prefer some men’s sperm over others. The study looked at the chemicals released by human eggs and found that the egg does not always agree with the women’s choice in a mate. And while human eggs were found to be “choosy” sperm was not.

And, our eyes are more than just the windows to the soul. Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine have created a specialized eye-scanner that can determine how quickly or slowly someone is aging. The device measures signals from proteins in the lens of the eye that shows how a person is aging at a molecular level. Researchers believe the discovery will help determine more precise medical care.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.