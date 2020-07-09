MedDay – July 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) – Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a protein that’s present in both the blood and spinal fluid when nerve cells are injured or die.

The discovery could eventually allow a simple blood test to replace an invasive spinal tap to determine the severity of a concussion.

High levels of artificial light at night could be impacting the sleep and mood of some adolescents.

Researchers found artificial light can disrupt daily rhythms that drive sleep cycles.

Those cycles are thought to be important factors contributing to physical and mental health.

A new study at Georgetown University reveals that up to 45% of people who smoke menthol cigarettes might quit if they are banned.