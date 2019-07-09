MedDay – July 9, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Opioids are still being prescribed for ankle sprains, even though the pain medications are not recommended. University of Michigan researchers say doctors need to recommend proven treatments like ice, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and exercise.

A new large analysis finds few supplements or dietary interventions protect against cardiovascular disease or death and some may be harmful. The review in the Annals of Internal Medicine shows vitamins A, B6, C, E, and D alone do not appear to have an effect on death or heart disease and stroke. But lowering salt can be protective against death in people with normal blood pressure.

The CDC confirms 14 more cases of measles, bringing the total number to 1,109 in 28 states. This is the highest number of cases in the US since 1992 and since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

