MedDay – July 8, 2020

New research shows patients can experience delirium, brain inflammation, stroke and nerve damage from COVID-19. The study in the Journal Brain finds neurological disorders are the main and first symptoms of the coronavirus for some patients and that some don’t have severe respiratory symptoms. Experts say more study is needed to figure out why some people develop these neurological complications.

Cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins are commonly prescribed to middle-aged adults to prevent heart problems, but a new study finds the drugs can also help seniors over 75 years old. Research in Boston finds statins cut the risk of death from a heart attack or stroke by 20% for older adults.

People who work in construction, agriculture, mines and in service jobs are among the most likely to need a knee replacement. That’s according to researchers in Australia who found unpaid people who work at home are also at high risk for knee problems. Knee issues can lead to obesity and lack of exercise.

