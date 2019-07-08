MedDay – July 8, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study shows black women, hispanic women and young women may face a higher risk of developing triple-negative breast cancers which are often aggressive and do not respond to targeted therapy. Research from Georgia State University School of Public Health showed those women were up to twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease compared to non-hispanic white women.

Researchers in Hong Kong say they’ve discovered a good reason to stop drinking alcohol. They found women who were moderate drinkers and quit saw a significant improvement in mental well-being.

And a new study shows a major life event, such as having a child, can influence your grocery list. Researchers at the University of Michigan say middle and high income households spend about 10 percent of their food budget on produce before having a children. The amount increased to 12 percent after the child was born. No difference was found in low income homes.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York