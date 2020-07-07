MedDay – July 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) – The potential risks of using oral steroids and important screenings for women who survived childhood cancer. Tom Hanson has some of the day’s top health stories.

Breast cancer screening at an early age may be life-saving for women who are childhood cancer survivors. A new study in Annals of internal medicine used simulation models and determined that starting screening with survivors at age 25 to 30 might reduce breast cancer deaths by 50 percent or more.

Doctors should be on alert for possible severe side effects from using oral steroids, even for short bursts. Researchers in Taiwan found a link between short courses of oral steroids and increased risk for gastrointestinal bleeding, sepsis and heart failure.

And new research suggests older adults are aware that their driving can be impacted by opioid medications. Colorado researchers looked at AAA Data and found older drivers who said they were taking the prescription pain killers were more likely to regulate and reduce their driving.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York.