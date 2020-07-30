MedDay – July 30, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- What your dental health could mean for your brain health and another deadly side effect of the coronavirus. Tom Hanson has some of the day’s top health stories.

Women who are pregnant or taking estrogen with birth control or hormone replacement therapy may have a higher risk of blood clots from the coronavirus, according to a new article in the Journal endocrinology. COVID-19 can result in blood clots forming in healthy people, and estrogen can increase the risk of clots. Researchers say more study is needed.

Alzheimer’s disease risk factors may be able to be measured when we are teenagers and young adults. That’s according to new research from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes as well as other factors such as education quality. Many of these risk factors disproportionately affect African Americans. Older African Americans are more likely to have dementia.

And a link between dementia and severe gum disease. A new study in the Journal Neurology finds people with the most severe gum disease have about twice the risk for mild cognitive impairment or dementia 20 years later.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Tom Hanson , CBS News , New York.