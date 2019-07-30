MedDay – July 30, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — More and more doctors are recommending antihistamines rather than cough and cold medicines for respiratory infections in children. That’s according to a Rutgers study that says while over the counter antihistamines treat allergic conditions, little benefit is known for children with colds . Researchers say in some cases the medicine can cause sedation and agiation in children.

A new Britsh study finds high maternal blood sugar levels and body mass index are risk factors for stillbirth in diabetic mothers. Data shows mothers with pre-pregnancy diabetes have four times the increased risk of stillbirth. Researchers suggest earlier delivery to be safe.

And a report presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session says measuring a menopausal woman’s pulse in her wrist may be a better way to detect cardiovascular disease risk during menopause than the standard blood pressure reading. Researchers say checking the radial pulse at the base of the wrist is non-invasive and offers more information.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Lisa Mateo, CBS News – Los Angeles