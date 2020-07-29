MedDay – July 29, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-In today’s medical headlines, a significant step toward creating a blood test for Alzheimer’s. And the psychological effect of the global pandemic. Naomi Ruchim has those stories and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health. Researchers in Australia found higher psychological distress during the peak of that country’s outbreak – including acute depression, anxiety and stress. About half of the study’s participants reported moderate to extreme loneliness.

A simple blood test may be capable of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease years before the first symptoms appear. Researchers at Washington University have developed a technique to detect tiny amounts of a specific protein in the blood. They hope the screening tool will eventually replace brain scans and spinal taps for diagnosing Alzheimer’s.

Marijuana addiction is on the rise – also known as cannabis use disorder. A new study in The Lancet Psychiatry journal finds prescribed, medical strength CBD is safe for treating the disorder and may help people cut down their cannabis use. Researchers say over the counter CBD products should not be used for treatment.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York