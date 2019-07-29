MedDay – July 29, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A large international study suggests it’s the recovery period after surgery that’s the riskiest for most patients, not the operation itself. Researchers tracking thousands of non-cardiac patients found 29% of deaths occurred after discharge from the hospital.

A new study looking at brain injuries in children and teens says nearly 75% are caused by consumer products. Falls from beds and on floors cause the bulk of infant injuries but bicycles and contact sports such as football, basketball, and soccer cause head injuries as children grow older.

And American adults are still falling short when it comes to national guidelines for physical activity. The most recent government data shows little improvement between 2007 and 2016 and a jump in the time people spend sitting every day.

