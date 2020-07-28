MedDay – July 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-Why surgery may not be necessary for children with appendicitis and a look at the safety of vaccines. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

A comprehensive review of 20 years of data finds vaccines are remarkably safe. Israeli researchers studied dozens of FDA approved vaccines and went through adverse events reports.

The most common safety issues they found that lead to a change in the vaccine’s label was to restrict the vaccine for specific populations, such as patients who were immunocompromised or had allergies.

High-risk groups such as people over 50 who get their flu vaccine have much lower cardiovascular risks for heart attack, stroke and other complications. Texas researchers found adults over 50 were significantly less likely to get the flu vaccine compared to the general public.

And antibiotics can successfully treat children with uncomplicated appendicitis. A nationwide children’s hospital study looked at more than 1,000 patients and found the children who chose to have their care managed through antibiotics had no harmful side effects and didn’t need to have their appendix surgically removed a year later.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.