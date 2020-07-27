MedDay – July 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News).– The pandemic’s toll on our well being and another benefit of eating more fruits and vegetables. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A diet rich in plant-based foods can lower blood pressure, even if a person still eats small amounts of dairy and meat.

The research in the journal of hypertension reviewed 41 studies involving more than 8-thousand people.

Plant-based diets involve eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, and limiting meat and dairy.

The pandemic is having a negative impact on the health and well being of families.

A vanderbilt university medical center survey shows families are especially affected by stress from changes in work, school, child care and finances… as well as access to community support.

And there’s been an increase in suicide related calls involving over the counter drugs like acetaminophen, ibuprofen and aspirin.

Nationwide children’s hospital analyzed more than half a million calls made to poison control over 8 years for their research.