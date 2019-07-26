MedDay – July 26, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study finds young adults who use their smart-phones five or more hours a day have a 43% increased risk of obesity and other health problems including heart disease. Latin American researchers say prolonged smart-phone use leads to reduced physical activity which could increase the risk of premature death.

Research at the University of Michigan shows weight loss surgery is safe for kidney failure patients. In fact, so many kidney failure patients are opting for laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy that the procedure has increased 9-fold in recent years.

And certain gut bacteria may be able to prevent obesity. Researchers at the University of Utah injected clostridia into aging mice, blocking the intestine’s ability to absorb fat. Researchers hope their work will lead to possible treatments for obesity and other metabolic disorders.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Natalie Brand, CBS News – New York