MedDay – July 24, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Researchers at the University of Michigan have identified an enzyme that may help wounds heal faster. The discovery could be significant for diabetics since treatment is costly for foot wounds and ulcers that won’t heal.

A new study finds air pollution in the U.S. Is linked to over 30,000 deaths a year. Researchers in London say super fine hazardous particles emitted from cars, power plants and factories can be inhaled into the lungs increasing the risk of a heart attack and lung diseases.

And another study out of London shows pregnant women who eat a diet rich in nuts, olive oil, fruit and unrefined grains can reduce their risk of gestational diabetes and weight gain.

