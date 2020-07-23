MedDay – July 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- More reasons to swap out that hamburger for a veggie burger, and data that could help lower teen suicides. Tom Hanson has some of the day’s top health stories.

Raising the legal age for handgun sales could prevent hundreds of teen suicides in the United States. That’s according to researchers at Boston University School of Public Health. They found states with a minimum purchase age of 21 were associated with an 18% reduction in adolescent suicides ages 18 to 20.

A study in the British Medical Journal finds that diets high in protein – especially plant protein – are linked to a lower risk of death. Plant proteins found in legumes, whole grains and nuts are beneficial for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

And you can chase plant protein – with chocolate. A study in the European Journal of preventive cardiology found that eating chocolate at least once a week can lower the risk of heart disease.

The study suggests chocolate keeps the heart’s blood vessels healthy but doctors say don’t get carried away!

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York.