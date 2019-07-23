MedDay – July 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — The Food And Drug Administration is launching its first-ever youth e-cigarette prevention TV ads. The FDA is targeting the almost 11 million at-risk youth through social media, in-school ads, posters, digital platforms and television. An FDA and CDC survey shows e-cigarettes are the most-used tobacco product among young people.

A report in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that using antibiotics without a prescription is a public health problem in the US. Scientists found people take leftover medications or a family or friend’s prescription. They also buy the drugs online or at health food stores, often setting themselves up for adverse reactions.

And a new study of 400,000 American teens and adults reveals people are most likely to try a recreational or illegal drug for the first time during the summer. Researchers say that’s when people have extra recreational time for outdoor activities, including music festivals – where recreational drug use is common.

Danya Bacchus, CBS News – Los Angeles