MedDay – July 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- The call for more regulation on common chemicals and what’s working to stop the spread of COVID-19. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing combined can help lessen and delay the spread of COVID-19. Researchers in the Netherlands developed a model to predict how the prevention measures would affect coronavirus cases and found they can decrease and postpone the peak number of cases. With more than 50% success, they say a large epidemic can be avoided.

A survey of households in the UK shows mental health declined significantly after the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The study published in the lancet psychiatry showed women, young people and people living with pre-schoolers were the most affected.

And a new review of research shows a growing number of chemicals are linked to health problems such as infertility, diabetes, and impaired brain development. Researchers at NYU School of Medicine analyzed data from the last five years on chemicals known as hormone disruptors that are found in pesticides, flame retardants and some plastics.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.