MedDay – July 22, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study finds women in Northern California are using marijuana more frequently before and during pregnancy. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente observed data from more than 360,000 pregnancies from 2009 to 2017. They say daily usage doubled for women in the year before pregnancy.

A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows too many children start kindergarten without the social-emotional and behavior skills needed to succeed. Researchers say providing emotionally supportive early life experiences will help children learn how to handle their feelings and communicate with others.

And, adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer under 50 increased over the past decade. That’s the finding from research at the University of Austin. The study shows African American and Hispanic young adults are being diagnosed the most. Researchers suggest regular screenings.

