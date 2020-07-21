MedDay – July 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Lifestyle changes may help prevent dementia and gum disease could lead to certain types of cancer. Elise Preston has some of today’s top health stories from New York.

Gum disease may increase the risk of stomach and oesophageal cancers. Researchers at Harvard studied patients over a span of nearly 30 years and discovered the risk for cancer was greater for those who lost teeth or with a history of gum disease. Researchers believe the bacteria produced from gum disease, could be the link to the cancers.

British researchers have developed suggestions to help prevent cases of Alzheimer’s.

A new study identified ten risk factors for developing dementia, including depression, high blood pressure and diabetes. Researchers suggest lifestyle changes targeting those risk factors could help lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

And experiencing racism could raise the risk of dementia for black women later in life. Doctors at Boston University studied the link between daily and institutionalized racism and medical conditions that impact cognitive function over time. Those conditions included poor sleep, hypertension and depression. Doctors found black patients who suffered the most racism were almost three times more likely to have cognitive decline.

