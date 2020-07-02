MedDay – July 2, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Taking a look at today’s top health stories – the benefits of exercise and how people in COVID-19 hot spots helped slow the spread of the virus. Nancy Chen has those stories and more.

A study at Johns Hopkins shows how social distancing has helped slow the spread of the coronavirus. Researchers tracked the movements of people in the 25 hardest-hit U.S. counties. They found that residents in those areas started social distancing well before states implemented stay at home orders and that the reduction in movement played a crucial role in slowing the rate of infection.

The number of Americans who’ve died from COVID-19 may be significantly higher than reported. The official count from March through May is about 95,000. But a study in JAMA Internal Medicine examines all deaths from any cause in that period and finds the number is about 122,000 more than in an average year.

And a new study suggests people should try harder to meet the recommended guidelines for physical activity- at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic workouts, as well as muscle strengthening. A team of international researchers found only 16% of American adults fully meet those levels – but those who do have up to a 40% lower risk of death.

