MedDay – July 2, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — People enrolled in Medicare part D may be paying more for generic drugs than brand names. A new study at Vanderbilt University found, in some cases, brand name drugs used to treat complex conditions like cancer or multiple sclerosis came at a lower price.

Researchers at Emory University are developing a noninvasive technique that uses stem cell stimulation to treat stroke patients. In animal testing mice that received stem cell injection and stimulation recovered most, with some behaviors returning to pre-stroke levels.

And cholesterol drugs may help heart attack patients with diabetes. British researchers found regular injections of cholesterol lowering medications can reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke in diabetes patients who had a recent heart attack.

