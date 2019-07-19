MedDay – July 19, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Music may help calm a patient’s anxiety before a procedure. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found music can have some of the same effects as a sedative does before some procedures. Data shows anxiety before surgery is common, and can raise stress hormone levels, which impact recovery.

We know diabetes increases the risk of heart failure but now a new study finds women with both type 1 and 2 diabetes are at much greater risk. The International Diabetes Federation estimates 415 million adults worldwide have diabetes. Nearly 200 million are women.

And more needs to be done to prevent and treat dental decay around the world. That’s according to a new series in The Lancet. Tooth decay, gum disease and oral cancers affect 3.5 billion people around the world, but researchers say these serious health issues are largely ignored by the health community.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York