MedDay – July 18, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study in the British Medical Journal finds nearly one in 20 hospital patients is affected by preventable harm, or mistakes while being treated in surgical or intensive care units. Researchers say 12% of those incidents cause disabilities or death.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital find that despite stringent restrictions, pregnant women are still using a strong acne medication. Isotretinoin, also known as accutane, carries a high risk of severe birth defects.

And, researchers at Kaiser Permanente in California say both upper systolic and lower diastolic blood pressures can independently predict risk of heart attack or stroke. Previous research has indicated that high systolic blood pressure is more likely to lead to health issues.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York