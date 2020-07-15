MedDay – July 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) – A COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms shed the virus and what works to reduce the number of new coronavirus cases. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

Measures such as closing schools and workplaces and restricting mass gatherings are linked to a greater reduction in new cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study in the British Medical Journal that looked at data from about 150 countries and regions. It also found putting restrictions in place earlier along with other distancing measures was associated with even fewer new cases.

New research shows the viral load of the coronavirus peaks in the early stages of the disease. Nyu Langone Health researchers found the amount of viral load collected from patients in the E.R. is much higher in patients who have milder symptoms, the opposite of what might be expected. They also found patients who had cancer or cardiovascular disease had higher viral loads.

And new research from the U.K. says reading the genetic code of coronavirus samples and testing hospital staff can help find clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks in healthcare. Their research shows screening hospital staff with or without symptoms can help spot new outbreaks.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.