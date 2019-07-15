MedDay – July 15, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Babies of mothers who underwent surgery before they were pregnant are at an increased risk of experiencing opioid withdrawal symptoms at birth. Researchers in Montreal suggest the increased risk could be related to the mothers’ continued opioid use after their operations.

A new review looks at ways to prevent sudden cardiac arrest in competitive athletes. The article in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says doctors should routinely ask athletes if they feel dizzy, short of breath or experience chest pains during or after exercise. It also says defibrillators should be on hand during practices and competitions.

And young athletes with ACL injuries face an increased risk of a second knee injury if they don’t score at least 90 percent on a battery of tests known as the “return to sport assessment.” researchers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital found athletes who did not perform well on the quadricep strength test in particular were at an increased risk.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York