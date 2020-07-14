MedDay – July 14, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) – A new weight loss program is showing success and researchers appear to be making progress on a new treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new therapy is showing promise in extending breast cancer survival rates. Researchers at Northwestern University tested the treatment on mice who had triple-negative breast cancer. The study found that mice given the two immunity-boosting drugs lived 150% longer than mice who did not receive the treatment.

A new study suggests people who endure abuse or neglect as children seem to have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood. A team of international researchers finds the risk is especially high in women.

And a new weight-loss method is showing success. The low-cost program includes a calorie and exercise tracker that is sent directly to the user’s weight loss coach. Researchers from Northwestern say participants lost an average of 13 pounds after six months.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.