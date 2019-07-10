MedDay – July 10, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Federal health officials are calling on medical professionals to quickly recognize symptoms of a serious neurologic syndrome affecting kids. The CDC says identifying cases of acute flaccid myelitis or AFM early and reporting them to health departments is critical so kids get the right care and researchers can better understand the disease. AFM can lead to limb weakness and respiratory failure. 570 cases have been reported since 2014 usually in late summer and early fall.

A new blood test may not only diagnosis tuberculosis but also identify those at most risk of developing the disease. UK researchers say this is the first time the blood test has been studied in people.

And exercises not only helps the body.. it also helps the brain. German researchers looked at 22 sedentary adults who were overweight or obese and compared their brain scans before and after an 8 week exercise program. They found blood flow was increased in areas of the brain important for motor control and reward processes.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Laura Podesta, CBS News – New York