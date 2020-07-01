MedDay – July 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — Which older women may be more at risk for depression and more information about how COVID-19 spreads. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

One in two COVID-19 patients were unable to identify a person with coronavirus with whom they recently had close contact. That’s according to a telephone survey of 350 adults in and out of the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. Most people surveyed said a family member or work colleague exposed them.

More research is looking into how far respiratory droplets can travel and how long they can survive as we continue to battle the pandemic. Canadian researchers developed a mathematical model and found depending on conditions, droplets may travel eight to 13 feet before they evaporate. They say their findings suggest social distancing more than six feet may be key.

And new research confirms depression is common during the transition to menopause. A new study in the journal Menopause finds risk factors for depression in postmenopausal women include being a widow or separated, alcohol consumption, requiring continuous medication, as well as having a physical disability or a diagnosed mental illness.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.