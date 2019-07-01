MedDay – July 1, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Using statins is linked to lower risk of death and stroke in patients with dementia. Swedish researchers found patients who used the cholesterol lowering medications had a 22% lower risk of death and a 23% reduction in risk of stroke which is much more likely in dementia patients.

Patients with multiple sclerosis may be at greater risk of developing cancer than the general population. A new study looked at nearly 7,000 Norwegian patients with MS over 65 years and found they also had higher risks of respiratory cancer and cancer in the central nervous system.

And 53 million people every year in the US experience harm because of someone else drinking alcohol. That’s according to new research in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. The harmful experiences include threats or harassment, physical aggression, driving and financial or family problems.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Marc Liverman, CBS News – New York