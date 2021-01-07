MedDay – January 7, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Why heart patients should be vigilant about preventing COVID-19 and the impact coronavirus can have on children. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new review shows COVID-19 is generally mild in young children. Australian researchers looked at dozens of studies and found children under five years old were likely to recover. Half of those infected were infants and almost half of the younger children who were positive for covid-19 had no symptoms.

New research highlights the importance of heart failure patients to take precautions to prevent COVID-19. European researchers found patients with acute heart failure have nearly double the risk of dying if they get the coronavirus.

And mindfulness can help breast cancer survivors with pain. That’s according to a University of Ottawa that looked at breast cancer survivors with neuropathic pain who practiced mindfulness.

Researchers found reductions in brain activity in areas related to pain, emotional regulation, and cognitive processing.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.