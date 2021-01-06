MedDay – January 6, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — New research on a common COVID-19 symptom and the benefits of skin-to-skin contact between a father and his newborn. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study highlights the benefits of skin-to-skin contact between a father and baby, after a c-section delivery. Researchers found laying the newborn on their dad’s chest, when the mom and baby had to be separated, helped stabilize the infant’s heart rate and promote wakefulness.

More Americans aren’t getting enough to eat due to a lack of money or resources. That’s according to researchers in Michigan who found rates of food insecurity among older adults more than doubled between 2007 to 2016.

And, researchers in Europe are learning more about one of the most common side effects of COVID-19. In a study of about 2,500 COVID patients, researchers found nearly 86% with mild symptoms reported a loss of smell, while only about 7% of severe cases reported a loss of smell. The average patient regained their sense of smell after 22 days, but nearly 25% did not regain it for six months.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.