MedDay – January 5, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A possible solution to shortages of coronavirus vaccines and how flu shot laws are proving effective. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

State laws requiring flu shots for healthcare workers may be key in protecting the elderly. That’s according to researchers in the U.S. and Australia, who found those laws helped reduce mortality rates from pneumonia and influenza by almost three percent.

Cities around the world are likely to see rising temperatures and lower humidity, by the end of this century. The study in the journal, Nature Climate Change, suggests building green infrastructure could help big cities lower their impact on the climate crisis.

And, as the global fight against the coronavirus continues, top health officials in the U.S. are shooting down the idea of only giving one dose of the vaccine – instead of two. Some health experts have suggested partial doses of the vaccine may still offer protection from the virus.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.