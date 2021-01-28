MedDay – January 28, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Is the moon affecting your sleep? And the increased COVID risk for some psychiatric patients. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

People with schizophrenia are almost three times more likely to die from COVID-19. That’s according to a study at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine that also found patients with other mental health issues such as mood or anxiety disorders were not at increased risk of death from COVID.

New research at the University of California-San Francisco suggests alcohol consumption can be dangerous for people with atrial fibrillation. Scientists found that alcohol can change the electrical properties in the heart and increase the risk of an irregular heartbeat.

And a full moon could impact your sleep. Researchers at the University of Washington found sleep cycles fluctuate during the 29.5-day lunar cycle. They say in the days leading up to a full moon, people go to sleep later and sleep for a shorter period of time.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.