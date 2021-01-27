MedDay – January 27, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new way to treat pancreatic cancer and can air purifiers help protect from COVID-19. Michael George has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

A team of international researchers is reporting progress in using a virus to treat pancreatic cancer. They found using a modified virus with other drugs has significantly extended survival rates in lab tests.

A new Israeli study finds antibiotic treatment during the first two weeks after birth is linked to reduced weight and height in boys up to the age of six. Researchers also found higher body mass for both boys and girls when antibiotics were used after one month and within the first six years of life.

And new research finds air purifiers may do more harm than good when it comes to containing COVID-19 in confined spaces. In a report published in the physics of fluids, scientists found that adding ventilation can actually help spread airborne illnesses in small spaces such as an elevator.

