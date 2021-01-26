MedDay – January 26, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A little afternoon shuteye could boost your brainpower and the link between cigarette smoke and coronavirus. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Research from the Cleveland Clinic finds that heavy smokers have a higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Patients who smoked a pack a day for 30 years – or two packs a day for 15 years – were more than two times as likely to be hospitalized with coronavirus and had higher death rates compared to non-smokers.

Mozart could be good medicine. A study in the online journal “Open Heart” finds heart surgery patients who listen to music after a major operation greatly reduce their anxiety and pain.

Another perk, music intervention has no risks or known side effects.

And that afternoon snooze might be good for your brain. A study in the online journal “General Psychiatry” shows that participants who take naps score significantly higher on cognitive performance tests. Researchers say those people have better location awareness, verbal fluency and working memory.

Those are some of the day’s top stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.