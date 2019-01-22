MedDay – January 22, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A new study published in the journal “Pediatrics” finds the HPV vaccine appears to offer considerable “herd immunity.” That happens when a high percentage of a group is vaccinated. That makes it harder for a disease to spread because there are few susceptible people left to infect. HPV infections have dropped significantly since 2006, even among women who were never vaccinated.

Free food at work is a perk many people would like, but a study from the CDC says there is a price to pay. It finds that the foods available tend to be of low nutritional value. The analysis included snacks and meals bought from vending machines and cafeterias.

And… Is happiness in the air? Researchers at MIT say there’s a link between people’s moods and air pollution. On clear days, people express more positive thoughts on social media. The opposite is true when the skies are filled with smog.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Hilary Lane, CBS News, New York.