MedDay – January 21, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A closer look at what antidepressants can and can’t do and the COVID risk for cancer survivors. Elise Preston takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Cancer patients in remission or not undergoing treatments face a significantly higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19 according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. Cancer patients are more than twice as likely to need hospitalization compared to non-cancer patients and about 13% more likely to die shortly after a covid diagnosis.

A new analysis from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic finds women younger than 55 with type-2 diabetes are ten times more likely to develop coronary heart disease. Researchers say after following 28,000 women for decades, the trend is that younger and younger women will have heart attacks.

And an analysis in the British Medical Journal finds antidepressants are largely ineffective for long-term, chronic back pain and osteoarthritis despite being widely prescribed for those conditions. And a trial of the arthritis drug tocilizumab in patients with severe COVID-19 was stopped early due to an increased number of deaths among those receiving the drug.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.