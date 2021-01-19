MedDay – January 19, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study looks at parenting behaviors during the pandemic and the link between heart disease and fried foods. Elise Preston has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Eating fried foods is associated with an increased risk of major heart disease and stroke. That’s according to new research in the Journal Heart. Scientists also found the risk increased with each additional weekly serving.

Researchers in Britain say a simple, inexpensive test can help identify those at risk of developing colorectal cancer. It’s called the fecal immunochemical test. The study found patients whose tests came back positive were much more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer within 12 months than patients whose tests came back negative.

And a study on the impact of the pandemic on child development finds allowing kids to make more of their own decisions contributes to positive well-being. Researchers in Germany found that “autonomy-supportive parenting” was also linked to better outcomes for the parents.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News New York.