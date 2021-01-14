MedDay – January 14, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — New research on COVID lockdowns and air pollution and the best diet for diabetics. Michael George has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study in BMJ suggests a strict, low carb diet may be beneficial for people with Type-2 diabetes. Six months into the diet, researchers found patients reduced their blood sugar levels, with or without medication, and lost weight, without adverse effects.

Researchers in Arkansas collected data for six years on children and their exposure to fast food. They found no substantial association between a child’s weight and access to fast-food on a child’s route to school.

And, early COVID-19 lockdowns had less benefit on urban air pollution than first thought. Scientists in the UK believe the modest reductions were actually brought on by seasonal and weather changes.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.