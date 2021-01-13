MedDay – January 13, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — How even one drink can affect the heart and positive news on cancer deaths. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

Cancer death rates dropped a record 2.4% from 2017 to 2018 for the second year in a row, a total decrease of 31% over two decades. That’s according to the American Cancer Society which says improved lung cancer treatment is one factor behind the decline.

Moderate drinking can increase the risk of an abnormal heart rhythm, known as atrial fibrillation. A new study in the European Heart Journal looked at more than 100,000 people and linked just one drink a day to a 16% increased risk.

And a new study suggests college campuses are at risk of becoming COVID-19 superspreaders. A Stanford University study looked at 30 campuses with high case numbers and found over half had spikes within the first two weeks of class. Researchers say strict measures such as moving to online learning can reduce outbreaks.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York .