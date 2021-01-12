MedDay – January 12, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The possible connection between gut health and coronavirus, and the hidden cost of the pandemic on Americans with heart conditions. Nancy Chen takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Harvard researchers say cardiac deaths not related to COVID-19 spiked across the country at the onset of the pandemic, especially in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. At the same time, researchers say hospital visits for heart patients decreased.

Not having enough or the right kind of gut bacteria may worsen the condition of someone with COVID-19, according to a new study in the British Medical Journal. Researchers examined the blood and stool samples of 100 coronavirus patients and found the sickest patients had far fewer bacteria that bolster immunity.

And new research from the National Institutes of Health finds women who use marijuana while trying to get pregnant are 40% less likely to conceive than women who don’t use marijuana.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.