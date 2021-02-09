MedDay – February 9, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — When is the best time to start screening for breast cancer plus, the link between high blood pressure and a common heart rhythm disorder. Naomi Ruchim has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

High blood pressure can lead to heart rhythm disorders. According to a new study out of London. Researchers found that elevated blood pressure was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. The disorder can cause stroke, heart failure, dementia and depression.

Having a baseline breast density assessment starting at age 40 may be the most effective way to reduce breast cancer deaths. Researchers from the University of Texas say to have the greatest reduction in mortality. The initial assessment would be followed by annual screenings for women with dense breasts and screenings every other year, starting at age 50- for women without dense breasts.

And a new study in Portugal finds obese patients who have a heightened sensitivity to sweetness experience greater weight loss after undergoing bariatric surgery.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York.