MedDay – February 25, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — How climate change is impacting allergy seasons and new research on how long COVID antibodies protect. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

New research shows people infected with COVID-19 appear to be well protected against being re-infected for at least a few months. The National Cancer Institute study looked at antibody test results for more than three million people who had COVID from January through August.

People who suffer from depression and anxiety may develop Alzheimer’s disease at a younger age. The research from the American Academy of Neurology meeting shows if patients develop Alzheimer’s, those with depression may start having symptoms two years earlier than those without depression. For those with anxiety, it could be three years earlier.

And more research that allergy seasons last longer and start earlier due to climate change.

German researchers looked at pollen monitoring stations to see how pollen travels and they found some species of pollen have moved the start of their season up to two days a year, over 30 years.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News.