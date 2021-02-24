MedDay – February 24, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — New hope for people with migraines and the jobs linked to heavy drinking. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

New research in the UK finds men over 40 who work in a skilled trade like construction and manufacturing are more likely to abuse alcohol than professionals like doctors and teachers. For women, jobs classified as managers and senior officials were most likely to be associated with heavy drinking. Doctors hope this study will help target interventions for people who need help.

More than two-thirds of people who suffer from migraine headaches don’t get enough exercise. That’s according to a new study presented at the American Academy of Neurology. Researchers found people who got a minimum of two and a half hours of exercise a week had a reduced rate of migraine triggers like stress, depression and sleep problems.

And exercise may also be key for patients recovering from COVID-19. Doctors know that progressive exercise helps people recover from severe respiratory illness and now they hope to use the same therapy for COVID patients.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.