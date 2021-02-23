MedDay – February 23, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — How high blood pressure during pregnancy can cause problems later and the role of genetics when it comes to severe covid symptoms. Nancy Chen takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Russian researchers say a genetic code responsible for virus detection may explain why some people don’t even know they have COVID-19 while others get very sick and sometimes die. The study of patients from Russia and Spain found people with a particular genetic code do a poor job of detecting the virus and their immune cells don’t get the message to fight it.

Canadian researchers say the loss of smell and taste after a COVID infection may last up to 5 months. Over 800 health care workers with COVID participated in the study. More than 70% of them lost their sense of smell and about 65% lost their sense of taste.

And women with a history of high blood pressure during pregnancy have major differences in how their hearts are structured and function a decade after childbirth, according to a study from the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers say preeclampsia and gestational hypertension thickened the walls of the heart’s left ventricle, which may predispose those women to heart failure and other issues because of the narrowed heart arteries.

Those are some of today’s top health stories, Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.